The days of Sara Puckett blending in within her Muscle Shoals teammates ended long ago, and the 6-foot-2 junior has spent the last year getting more comfortable as a verbal and emotional leader of the team.
But even though containing her is priority number one on any opponent's scouting report, Puckett has balanced recognizing her versatility with an understanding of how her teammates can also help the Trojans’ cause.
“I noticed that whenever I keep putting them before me and just encouraging them, that helps me, too,” Puckett said earlier this month. “That feeds into how I play and my energy.”
For her work headlining a program that earned a second consecutive trip to the Class 6A Northwest Regional, Puckett repeats as the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A girls basketball player of the year.
Puckett averaged 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this year for the Trojans (20-11), adding in 49 blocks and 65 steals.
She can score near the basket, has a strong jump shot she can hit off the pass or off the dribble, and she can handle the ball against pressure. Not content to simply alter shorter players’ shots, she has worked to get better at staying in front of quick guards to be a well-rounded defender.
It’s easy to see why Puckett is the Shoals’ highest-recruited prep basketball player. From around 30 college offers – every “Power 5” conference and several others are represented in that group – she has narrowed her list of schools to six and plans to have that list down to three by around May.
Puckett declined to say which schools she’s still considering.
Before heading to college, she has one more chance to lead a group of Trojans she is comfortable encouraging during good moments and bad. Muscle Shoals will go up against deeper teams sometimes, but these Trojans don’t seem to fear anyone.
“I feel like it’s kind of put a chip on my shoulder just because I’ve known that,” Puckett said. “I’ve known we may not have all the talent in the world, but we all want to be there and we all want to be playing in those tough games, those hard games.”
Muscle Shoals lost 61-54 to state runner-up McAdory in the regional semifinals, its second straight time losing in that round. Puckett wants to advance past that round and get to Birmingham for the state tournament.
“The day after we lost we were ready to get back to work for next season,” she said. “We’re ready. I’m ready. I’m ready to lead the team the way I need to.”
--
Coach of the Year: Florence’s Will Copeland
Part of Will Copeland’s job as the first-year Florence girls basketball coach was “getting these girls to realize how much potential they had and how good they could be,” he said. “And sometimes they didn’t realize it.”
For his success in getting them to realize it, Copeland is the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A girls basketball coach of the year.
After several consecutive losing seasons, Florence won 21 games this year. Highlights included a road win at Austin and a win over Columbus (Miss.), which eventually won that state’s Class 5A title.
The Falcons also won a home game against rival Muscle Shoals, which Copeland noted has a star in Puckett and several other good players.
“When we beat them I thought ‘We’re doing well,’” Copeland said.
Copeland credits athletic director Byron Graham for working with the Falcons in the spring and also assistants Bobby Champagne, Ashleigh Bowens, Savannah Stults, junior high coach Rico Scott and boys head coach Anthony Reid for helping him in his first year.
Eventual state champ Spain Park was too much for Florence in the 7A Northwest Regional semifinals, but the Falcons – led by second-team all-state player Kennedi Hawkins – hadn’t made it that far in several years.
Copeland noted some local schools like Deshler and Lauderdale County make regional trips every year, and Florence will try to become one of those teams with regional trips as a standard.
“It’s always good to have a taste of where you’re wanting to go,” he said.
