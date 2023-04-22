Taylor Leathers has stepped down as Colbert Heights' football coach.
Leathers, who coached the Wildcats for seven seasons, was hired as the assistant superintendent of Colbert County Schools. The school board approved the move Thursday, Leathers posted on social media.
"Wildcat family, it has been an unbelievable journey the past seven seasons serving as your football coach," Leathers posted on the Colbert Heights Twitter page Friday morning. "To my players, past and present, you will always hold a special place in my heart. To our parents, fans and supporters, I thank you for all the support over the years. To the assistant coaches past and present, hat you for always caring about our kids and holding them accountable.
"It was always my desire to work hard and teach life through the game of football to raise up the next generation of men. You all have made a lasting impact on my life, and I pray that I had a small part in yours."
Leathers finished his tenure at Colbert Heights with a 41-36 record, including a 2-5 mark in the playoffs.
The high mark was Leathers' second year in 2017. The Wildcats went a school-record 11-2 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Leathers was named the TimesDaily's Class 1A-3A and the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A coach of the year.
Colbert Heights finished 4-6 last year that snapped a five-year playoff streak.
