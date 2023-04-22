There was never going to be a time the decision would be easy for Taylor Leathers to make. But when he was presented with an opportunity to do what he’s aspired for, it became a bit more clear.
On Thursday, Leathers was hired as the assistant superintendent of Colbert County schools. He had previously been the football coach at Colbert Heights for seven years. The longtime coach and assistant principal at Colbert Heights, who has children of his own, will now have an influence in the county’s school system.
“That’s the motivation. Children, not just my own, but all students,” Leathers said Saturday. “Having been in the classroom and then into administration and coaching, I think I bring that perspective to the central office.
“… That was the driving force for me — to make things (in the school system) as good as they can possibly be.”
Leathers, 38, noted things are going to feel strange when fall rolls around. Instead of spending every afternoon at practice and putting on a headset Friday nights, he may get a little bored at times. There’s only one football season he can remember not actively being a part of.
“Football has been a part of my life since I was 5 years old. I played youth league, I played middle school and high school and I got to play at UNA in college,” Leathers said. “There was one fall in my life that I had not been on a football field. That was finishing up my last year of college. Then I went right into coaching.”
Leathers compiled a 41-36 in his seven seasons with the Wildcats. In 2017, his second year at the school, they went 11-2 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals. That marked the most wins in a season and first quarterfinal appearance in program history. In 2022, Colbert Heights finished 4-6.
Beyond the wins and losses, there is plenty for Leathers to remember. When he left his position as offensive coordinator at Lexington, he had no idea what the next seven years would bring. Looking back on it, he realizes how quickly it went by — and how he has a similar feeling now.
“When I started here, I didn’t know what I was in for,” Leathers said. “There’s so many special moments and memories that I’ll have to look back on. … A lot of coaches get ran out of town, or they’re not winning enough, but this has been really good.”
The assistant superintendent position provides plenty of responsibility for the foreseeable future. But that doesn’t mean he has to slam the door on coaching just yet.
“I’m gonna let the Lord decide that. I never rule anything out,” Leathers said. “One day may move me back into coaching, years down the road. So I’m not shutting the book on it and throwing away the key. But for right now it's time for me to serve in that capacity and try to help all schools.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.