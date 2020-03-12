NASHVILLE — Rayshaun Hammonds had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia shot 55% to beat Mississippi 81-63 in Wednesday night's opener of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Jordan Harris added 21 points and Sahvir Wheeler 15 for the 13th-seeded Bulldogs (16-16), who never trailed and led by 17 early in the second half. They shot 56% in the first half and made nine of their first 14 after halftime to halt a two-game slide that ended the regular season.
Georgia also made 7 of 18 from long range against No. 12 seed Ole Miss to end a three-game series losing streak to the Rebels. Hammonds made 9 of 13 from the field and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc for his seventh 20-point game this season and second in four contests. Harris shot 8 of 11 overall and made 3 of 4 from long range.
Breein Tyree scored 18 points and Devontae Shuler 17 for Ole Miss (15-17), which got within 66-57 with six minutes remaining before Georgia extended the lead to double digits. The Rebels shot 42%, including just 2 of 15 from 3-point range, and were edged 33-32 on the boards.
• Oklahoma State 72, Iowa State 71: Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele went coast-to-coast for the go-ahead layup with 3.8 seconds left, lifting the eighth-seeded Cowboys to a win over No. 9 seed Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.
Likekele finished with 21 points for the Cowboys (18-14), who trailed almost the entire second half before taking the lead on his two free throws with 20.4 seconds left. Likekele also had nine assists and five rebounds as the Cowboys advanced to play No. 1 Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Cameron McGriff added 17 points and Yor Anei finished with 12.
Prentiss Nixon led Iowa State (12-20) with 25 points.
• N.C. State 73, Pitt 58: Devon Daniels scored 23 points to help North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
C.J. Bryce added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Wolfpack (20-12), who advanced to play No. 4 seed Duke in the quarterfinals.
Daniels finished a basket shy of matching his career high, while Markell Johnson added 11 assists as the point for the Wolfpack. Xavier Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (16-17).
• St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62: Marcellus Earlington scored 10 straight points in a game-ending 23-0 run and St. John's rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.
Earlington scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds as the ninth-seeded Red Storm (17-15) handed eighth-seeded Georgetown (15-17) its seventh straight loss.
LJ Figueroa led St. John's with 22 points. The Red Storm faces top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Creighton in the opener of the quarterfinals Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
Terrell Allen led the Hoyas with 22 points.
• Arizona 77, Washington 70: Josh Green scored 19 points, Nico Mannion added 14 and Arizona opened the Pac-12 tournament with a win over Washington.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats (21-11) bounced back from an ugly home loss to Washington four days ago with a dominating start to the second half. Arizona held the No. 12 seed Huskies (15-17) without a field goal in the opening 6 1/2 minutes of the half, stretching a five-point lead to 15.
Dylan Smith had 14 points and six assists for the Wildcats (21-11), who move on to face No. 4 seed UCLA in Thursday's semifinals.
Isaiah Stewart led Washington (15-17) with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
