FLORENCE – After Florence’s 24-21 playoff win over Mountain Brook last fall, a game in which Dee Beckwith scored three touchdowns, coach Will Hester quipped “There’s an "S" on that chest somewhere.”
Wednesday morning, Beckwith turned that S into a T.
At a ceremony to announce his college choice, Beckwith picked up a University of Florida visor, then set it back on the table and unbuttoned the middle buttons of a black shirt to reveal an orange shirt with a white T for the University of Tennessee.
Beckwith plans to play both football and basketball in Knoxville.
A run-dominant quarterback who lined up at receiver sometimes, Beckwith cited several factors in his decision and said he knew what he would do after an in-home visit from Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt a couple weeks ago.
“Mostly it wasn’t even about football. It wasn’t even about sports,” he said of the family’s conversation with Pruitt that day. “It was just about the relationship we had, similarities we had, family and all. So it just clicked after all that. I knew then it was going to be Tennessee.”
Rated a four-star player by 247Sports, Beckwith rushed for over 1,000 yards this year, passed for over 500 and also had over 500 yards receiving. He liked that Tennessee indicated he could help the team immediately and liked that UT wanted to use him at different positions at different times.
Hester said Tennessee frequently invoked NFL quarterback Taysom Hill as an example of the role they see for Beckwith.
“I’m not used to coming in and sitting and watching older players in front of me, so I think when they showed me that I could come in and start right away, make an impact early, that influenced me to come on board,” Beckwith said.
He called Pruitt a “pretty straightforward guy” and someone he sees as “another father figure” for the next few years.
Beckwith received offers from numerous schools and settled on a final three of Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee before Christmas. He said his decision to choose Tennessee became easier when Florida tight ends coach Larry Scott – a coach he’d built a relationship with – took over the football program at Howard.
Florida, like Tennessee, offered Beckwith the chance to play basketball as well as football.
“I guess I would say I’m more excited about football, all the stuff they’ve shown me I can do there,” Beckwith said, when asked about the two sports. “Basketball was my first love. I’m going to still have fun with that. But I think I’m more excited about playing football.”
Beckwith also said Tennessee being closer to home was appealing. His cousin Cam Beckwith of Brooks High will be a walk-on at Tennessee, but Beckwith’s father said he does not think that was a big factor in his son’s decision.
During the ceremony, Dee Beckwith sat at a table in the school gym filled with fellow students. Seated at the table with him were Dee’s parents – Dave Lee Beckwith, Jr. and Carolyn Beckwith – and Cam.
“Aw man, it’s amazing. It’s really, really amazing to see my son do the things that he does, and I didn’t have to teach him,” Dave Lee Beckwith, Jr. said. “It was just natural.”
Hester said a big ceremony like Wednesday’s is actually a little out of Beckwith’s comfort zone.
“Usually guys his caliber of athlete kind of relish the spotlight and all that kind of stuff, but that’s really not him,” Hester said. “He’s a very humble kid, and quite frankly I think he’s a little taken back by all the attention he gets.”
Beckwith was asked if he felt more joy or relief to know where he’s headed.
“I feel a little bit of both. I’ve got all these coaches off my back asking if I want to come visit,” he said. “It’s definitely joy, too, because I feel happy with moving on and going to the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.