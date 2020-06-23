Carson Casteel made a position switch between his sophomore and junior year at Florence High School, shifting from free safety to outside linebacker.
The big switch this offseason, however, has been in his physique. The 6-3 rising senior said he added 35 pounds since last season and is now at 210 and feeling “more explosive” than he did last season.
“I’m a totally different kid than I was last year,” Casteel said.
Casteel announced Sunday he has committed to play football at Troy, becoming the second local product in as many weeks to join the Trojans’ 2021 class.
Casteel said he and Mars Hill's Peyton Higgins are friends.
“We grew up together playing baseball,” Casteel said. “We’ve been talking to each other through this whole thing.”
“This whole thing” for Casteel progressed quickly from a single offer from Memphis in February to a dozen offers by the end of the spring. Casteel said his decision came down to Troy, Appalachian State, Memphis and Kansas.
Casteel was surprised by how quickly his recruitment accelerated. He also had offers from Army, Georgia State, Navy, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and Wofford.
“It was insane. I didn’t expect the domino effect like that,” he said. “It was awesome, but it was a lot of work.”
Casteel said it feels “freeing” to have made his decision and now he can focus on playing one more season of high school football.
“It was very stressful for me but I’m very fortunate I got to be recruited,” he said.
Casteel described a good relationship with Troy coach Chip Lindsey — a former Colbert Heights head coach and Deshler assistant — as well as defensive coordinator Brandon Hall and linebackers coach Andrew Warwick.
“The number one thing they sold probably was their tradition of winning, that they’re going to win before I get there and after,” Casteel said. “… I know they have a tradition of winning, and I like to win.”
Last year, the Trojans went 5-7 in Lindsey’s first season in charge. But the three previous teams, coached by current West Virginia coach Neal Brown, all won at least 10 games and played in a bowl game. Troy plays in the Sun Belt.
Casteel’s mother, Suzie, played volleyball at Troy.
“She’s insanely excited about it,” he said of his commitment.
Casteel said he’d like to study business management and eventually take over Lumber One, a local business run by his dad, Billy Ray.
Casteel was a free safety as a sophomore given the team’s depth at linebacker.
“The whole time I knew I was an outside linebacker/inside linebacker. I was a little too far away from the action (as a free safety),” Casteel said. “Getting up close to the ball is where I need to be.”
Casteel made 33 solo tackles and 35 assists last season for the Falcons, who went 7-5 with the team’s first playoff win in five seasons. They came just short of upsetting eventual Class 7A state champion Thompson in the quarterfinals.
“We’re going to be good this year,” Casteel said of the Falcons. “We’re going to shock some people.”
Casteel was a ball boy for the 2014 team, which reached the Class 6A semifinals and featured numerous players who eventually played in college.
“I just always grew up wanting to be like those guys,” he said. “I really worked for it.”
--
Kane West to BSC
Lexington basketball standout Kane West will continue playing basketball at NCAA Division III Birmingham-Southern College.
A 6-foot-4 center, West made the TimesDaily’s Class 1A-3A all-area first team, averaging 18.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 60 percent from the floor and added 48 blocks and 21 steals this past season.
Lexington won 11 games last season and took a narrow loss to Westminster Christian in the Class 3A, Area 16 semifinals.
Birmingham-Southern College plays in the Southern Athletic Association. The Panthers went 8-18 last year. Muscle Shoals grad Calvin Bak was a senior on the team last year. Chris Graves is the head coach.
--
Lauderdale County athletes of year
Laura Lee Keener and Slade Brown were recently honored as the Lauderdale County female and male high school athletes of the year by the Lauderdale County School System.
Keener played basketball, volleyball and softball for Central. She had a 4.38 GPA, according to a press release.
A libero on the volleyball team, she totaled 904 digs and 88 aces this past fall in leading the Wildcats to the Class 4A quarterfinals for the second year in a row. Keener will play volleyball at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley.
A point guard on the basketball team, Keener made the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A all-area first team. She averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and three assists per game.
