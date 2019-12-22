NORMAL — Another road game, another loss for North Alabama’s men’s basketball team.
Alabama A&M overcame an early 11-point deficit, and then blitzed the Lions with a second-half outside shooting barrage to emerge with a 92-80 victory Friday night in Elmore Gymnasium.
The loss kept the Lions (5-7) winless in seven games on the road, while Alabama A&M (3-7) won its third straight at home.
Alabama A&M shot 53 percent from the field in the second half, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The Lions lost despite shooting 51 percent from the field and getting a career-best 22 points from C.J. Brim.
Pujol called it a disappointing loss in game that the Lions jumped out to a 24-13 lead midway through the first half. But Alabama A&M responded with a 17-0 run and eventually led 40-39 at the break.
Brim sparked a second-half opening surge with eight points, giving UNA a 51-45 lead before Alabama A&M’s torrid outside shooting took control.
Pujol was disappointed that the Lions allowed the Bulldogs to get to the free-throw line 20 times in the first half. They converted 14, allowing them to lead a game in which statistically UNA was dominating.
“What we have to learn is to defend without fouling,” Pujol said. “Unfortunately, we had some guys who were out to lunch today. That’s something I have to address, and we will. At the end of the day, what we have to understand that we have to defend without fouling, especially on the road. We let them get to the line 20 times in the first half and we only got to the line eight times. That’s the problem.”
“We started off and got into a little bit of a rhythm offensively,” Brim said. “Then they answered. We have to learn to overcome that adversity.”
After Brim and James helped the Lions to the early second-half lead, the Bulldogs got hot from outside.
Brandon Miller scored all 16 of his points in the second half and Cameron Alford had 12 of his game-high 26, as five Bulldogs finished in double figures.
Alabama A&M came in shooting only 28 percent from 3-point range, but finished 9 of 18.
Brim said Alabama A&M fed off each other’s momentum.
“One player would hit one and another one would hit one,” he said. “We didn’t get the outcome we wanted. We have to get ready to play Florida State.”
UNA got big games from Mervyn James, who hit all seven of his shots and finished with 18 points and six rebounds, and Manny Littles, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds. In addition to his 22 points, Brim had five of UNA’s 14 assists. Christian Agnew finished with 14 points
“C.J, that’s by far the best game he has played,” Pujol said. “He really competed. The same thing with Mervyn. He did a great job. He’s growing every day.”
Another factor was that UNA forced only three turnovers, while Alabama A&M was averaging 12 per game. The Bulldogs converted 12 UNA turnovers in 17 points.
“In the second half, they made plays,” Pujol said. “I’m not complaining about that. But there’s some growing up this team needs to do.”
UNA breaks now until Dec. 28 when it plays at Florida State.
