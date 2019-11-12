TUSCALOOSA — Freshman Javian Davis scored 19 points and Alabama beat Florida Atlantic 78-59 Monday night to earn the first victory of the Nate Oats era.
In first career start, Davis also recorded nine rebounds and two assists.
Both teams got off to slow starts offensively as the game was tied at five at the first TV timeout.
Florida Atlantic held the Alabama offense to two points for a more than five minutes stretch starting at the 9:57 mark in the first half.
Alabama responded by scoring 20 points over the last 4:48 of the first half to go into halftime with a 43-25 lead.
The Crimson Tide was able to maintain that lead throughout the second half.
Alabama had to play with a shorter bench after two players fouled out for the Crimson Tide, and Herbert Jones did not play after suffering an injury against Penn.
Another freshman Jaden Shackleford added 17 points off the bench for Alabama, and Kira Lewis Jr. finished with 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Junior guard Richardson Maitre finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic.
— Wire reports
