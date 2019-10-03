Read below to see how Division I college football players from northwest Alabama have fared through the first month of the season.
We broke our list into players who left the area for school and players who are at the University of North Alabama. All of these players compete at either the FBS or FCS level, so this does not include players at NCAA Division II/Division III or NAIA.
If you know someone we should add to our list, email sports@timesdaily.com.
At FBS programs
Erroll Thompson – Florence – Mississippi State junior LB – Has made 31 tackles, recovered a fumble and broken up a pass this season. He had a season-high 10 tackles in the first game of the year against Louisiana. He has 164 total tackles in his college career. Thompson was named to the preseason All-SEC team and is a team captain for the Bulldogs.
Jordyn Peters – Muscle Shoals – Auburn junior DB – Made two tackles and recovered a fumble in last week’s rout of Mississippi State
J’Marick Woods – Florence – Michigan junior DB – Has made four tackles this season, two against Middle Tennessee and two against Wisconsin. He also played against Army.
Kameron Stutts – Brooks – Auburn RS freshman OL – Has appeared in four games for Auburn
Colin Anderson – Brooks – Vanderbilt sophomore LB – Has made three solo tackles and one assist. His tackle for loss came against Middle Tennessee.
Braden White – Florence – Texas A&M junior LB – Has made two tackles this season and one quarterback hit. Was named “12th Man” before the start of the season for his work ethic and dedication to the program.
Austin Stidham – Russellville – Troy sophomore OL – Is a starting left tackle for Troy and has appeared in all four games, helping Trojans amass 512 yards per game. Troy (2-2) has scored at least 35 points in every game heading into this week’s game at Missouri.
Dy’jonn Turner – Florence – UAB junior LB – Has made 13 tackles this season, including six at Akron. He has one tackle for loss and has broken up two passes.
Malik Manciel – Florence – Middle Tennessee senior DL – Has made six tackles this season, including two at Michigan and one at Iowa
Carlos Davis – Muscle Shoals – South Alabama RS freshman RB – Had a season-long 12-yard rush last week at Louisiana-Monroe. Has run 18 times for 51 yards this season
Terrell McDonald – Muscle Shoals – UAB freshman LB – Appeared in the team’s Aug. 29 game against Alabama State
Cadarrius Thompson – Florence – Georgia State freshman WR – Has not made a catch yet but was credited with one tackle
Carson Ware – Muscle Shoals – Alabama freshman DB – Is on roster but has not played yet this season
FCS programs (non-UNA)
Preston Rice – Wayne County – Murray State sophomore QB – Has completed 100 of 145 passes for 1,074 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also run 53 times for 231 yards and caught a 12-yard pass. His best completion percentage was at Georgia, where he went 20-for-25 for 216 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Chance Bates – Colbert County – Kennesaw State sophomore LB – His 14 tackles are one shy of his total for all of last year. He had eight of them in an overtime loss at FBS Kent State.
Bryant Wallace – Rogers – Jacksonville State sophomore K – Converted lone field goal try of season, a 27-yarder against UNA. He is 20-of-22 on extra point attempts.
Joshua Nix – Deshler – Central Arkansas junior TE – Caught three passes for 25 yards on Sept. 21 at Hawaii
Collin Sanchez – Lexington – Eastern Kentucky sophomore TE – Has appeared in four games for the Colonels this season
Jabauri Garner – Florence – The Citadel sophomore DL – Appeared in the teams’ Sept. 28 game against Samford
Jordan Dollerson – Florence – Elon senior DL – Is on roster but has not played yet this season, according to team stats
Jelen Lee – Florence – Chattanooga freshman DB – Is on the roster but has no statistics listed
Colt Smith – Mars Hill – Jacksonville State freshman TE – Is on roster but has no statistics listed
UNA players
Jakobi Byrd – Florence – sophomore WR – Has made 21 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown. He caught six passes for 103 yards at Montana and caught eight for 85 yards at Jacksonville State.
Will Evans – Haleyville – junior LB – He has made 26 tackles, including three for loss, and added one pass breakup. He made a season-high eight tackles against Alabama A&M.
Joe Gurley – Brooks – junior K/P – He is 9-for-10 on field goals, including a 48-yarder against Western Illinois and a 40-yarder against Alabama A&M. He was 5-for-5 on extra points last week against Presbyterian. He has had a pair of 61-yard punts, and he has downed nine punts inside the 20-yard-line.
Zach Davis – Lauderdale County – senior OL – South Alabama transfer is the starting left tackle for a UNA offense that has totaled 1,351 passing yards and 605 net rushing yards.
Nate Reed – Florence – RS freshman LB – Has made seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss, this season. He forced a fumble against Western Illinois.
Austin Underwood – Deshler – senior snapper – He is the Lions’ starter at this position.
Avery Moates – Wilson – freshman WR – Second on depth chart at WR and has played in all five games this year
Others who have played or are at least on the roster:
Riely Evans – R.A. Hubbard – freshman DB
Jacob Gentle – Florence – RS freshman OL
Colby Knoblock – Red Bay – senior DL
Jakobi Lewis – Sheffield – sophomore OL
Thomas Smith – Florence – sophomore LB
