APTOPIX NCAA Miami Texas Basketball

Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates Sunday's regional championship win over Texas. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong rallied Miami from a 13-point second-half deficit, Norchad Omier made two big free throws and an even more important steal down the stretch, and the fifth-seeded Hurricanes stunned No. 2 seed Texas 88-81 on Sunday to reach the Final Four for the first time in school history.

