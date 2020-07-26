The ASUN Conference is delaying fall sports until Sept. 18, the league announced Friday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a release, the conference said it is to make an evaluation no later than Aug. 6 as to whether a shortened regular season and postseason are viable.
North Alabama has teams in four sports affected by the announcement — men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and volleyball. UNA does not field a men’s soccer team.
UNA women’s soccer had eight non-conference games scheduled prior to Sept. 18, including games against South Alabama, Troy, Western Kentucky, Chattanooga, Jacksonville State, UAB, Louisiana Tech and Austin Peay.
The soccer team, which was runner-up in the 2018 ASUN tournament in its first year in the league, is looking to bounce back from a 6-11 (2-6 ASUN) season last year.
UNA’s 2020 volleyball schedule was not posted on the team’s website Saturday, but last year the volleyball team played 10 matches before Sept. 18. UNA finished 4-25 last year and 2-14 in league play.
The men and women’s cross country team had meets at Belmont and UAH prior to Sept. 18 that will no longer take place. Last year, the UNA women’s team finished fifth and the men’s team finished seventh in the ASUN championship meet.
The ASUN cited “evaluation of the current medical environment of a global pandemic” as the reason for the conference-wide decision.
UNA’s football team — unlike other teams on campus — is a member of the Big South Conference. The Big South announced Wednesday it plans to begin fall sports on time, and its Media Day is Tuesday.
UNA is set to open football season Sept. 3 with a nonconference game against Western Illinois, though nonconference game dates could change based on what those opponents’ conferences decide.
UNA football’s only change so far is the cancellation of the Nov. 14 home game against Hampton, which announced recently it will not participate in sports this fall. UNA has not yet announced a replacement opponent.
