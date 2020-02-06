FLORENCE — It wasn’t easy for the UNA baseball team to set goals for the 2019 season because players and coaches didn’t know what to expect.
The team had a vastly different roster, a new pitching coach and was entering NCAA Division I baseball for the first time. The Lions went 16-38 overall and 7-16 in ASUN play, showing improvement as the year went on but not experiencing the kind of success to which they’re accustomed.
Now, at least, the Lions have a better sense of their strengths and weaknesses. More familiar now with Division I baseball and the ASUN, it’s time for them to take advantage by winning more games.
“It was tough for me,” coach Mike Keehn said this past week. “I had to kind of re-evaluate because you’re over there going ‘This stinks.’ I had to kind of sit back and go ‘OK, we’ve got a lot of new guys. We’ve got to just get better.’
“That’s what kind of our theme was last year — getting better. So I think this year again there are going to be some similarities, but with a little bit more sense of urgency. … This year I think I expect a little bit more because they’ve all been through it.”
Six of UNA’s eight starters at non-pitching positions return this year, with the absences being shortstop Peyton Sockwell and second baseman Davis Elliott.
There will still be changes within the lineup, starting pitching rotation and bullpen, but the team will lean on more experienced players than it did a year ago. Outfielder Kevin Brenning, catcher Ben Kiefer and infielders Reid Homan and Drew Hudson are back after solid years.
From Feb. 26 through March 24, the Lions lost 15 of 16 games. But from that point on they went a more respectable 13-19, beating Ole Miss and nearly beating Auburn, and Keehn thinks it’s because they limited their own mistakes and played more fundamentally sound baseball.
He credits that group for being low maintenance and working hard.
“It was fun. They were a group you could see getting better,” Keehn said.
Outfielder Tate Mathis, who has graduated but has a year left with the team, hit .249 last year with three home runs, a team-best three triples and six doubles.
“Last year we were going in there blind. We didn’t really know what was going on,” Mathis said. “This year, especially in practice, we’re more prepared. We know what’s coming. We know the height of the pitching and depth of the pitching for all the other teams.”
“We had to play some catch-up last year, but this year we’re going to be a little more prepared.”
Bryant Claunch, a senior out of Florence High, had a 3.82 ERA last year over 57 innings (one start and nine relief appearances). He should anchor the bullpen.
“Anything I do I’m trying to win. I don’t care who it is,” Claunch said. “I don’t care if it’s my little brother playing PlayStation or something. I’m just trying to destroy them in anything I do. Friends, it doesn’t matter who it is. I don’t like to lose. I don’t take losing very well. I’d just rather win.”
North Alabama was picked to finish last of the nine ASUN teams, but Claunch is less motivated by that than he is by trying to make this season more successful.
“You don’t really forget about that, coming in and just getting beat all the time. Nobody’s going to forget about that for sure,” he said. “It’s in the back of your mind. You want to prove that you can win. That’s not who we are. I definitely know there’s guys that will not forget about that.”
UNA’s season begins Feb. 14 with a four-game weekend series at home against Ohio University. The schedule is difficult, with non-conference games against Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State and a three-game series at Louisville. MSU and Louisville made the College World Series last year.
Liberty and Florida Gulf Coast are the ASUN favorites.
Claunch is confident UNA will finish better than league coaches expect.
“I don’t think there’s any way that we’ll be down there again, just because we’re more prepared this year,” he said.
