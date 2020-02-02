North Alabama beach volleyball heads into the upcoming season feeling prepared.
It’s not a stretch to say the 2019 season started with an adjustment period. The Lions couldn't practice in the fall due to not having a court. Not to mention, several players on the team were playing beach volleyball for the first time and the court wasn’t in place until about a week before the season started.
“Last year, we had to come in almost cold turkey,” head coach Bob White said. “We were practicing beach in a gym. Having the fall really helps.”
Along with a full fall period behind them for the first time, the Lions bring back eight returning players and have added an associate head coach in Thais Yancey.
Yancey, who is originally from São Paulo, Brazil, and currently lives in Pulaski, Tennessee, played both indoor and beach volleyball and graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic — where White coached for 13 seasons before coming to UNA.
“I am very excited and honored to be here,” Yancey said. “Coach White and I are coaching together. He mentors me a lot on the things I need mentored on and I bring the technical skills. So we are an excellent team together.”
White approaches the new season with a degree of confidence. In 2019, the Lions reached the ASUN tournament after a 10-12 season.
His players, including seniors Ava Carnley and Libby Jump, share the feeling, primarily due to a lot of the same reasons, but specifically in having a feel for what’s it like to experience a full season.
“We needed to have that experience behind us,” Carnley said. “Now we know what we did, so we can know what we need to work on.”
Carnley, who played beach volleyball prior to coming to UNA, explained that not having a fall season before made the experience feel a bit rushed. Other players, like Jump were playing for the first time it was experiencing that in a brand new sport, making it especially challenging.
But now, both Carnley and Jump agree: having the fall experience is a “breath of fresh air.”
While beach volleyball is still the newest sport at UNA, a full season of preparation leaves expectations high.
“Having that kind of season kind of shows what we’re expecting in a way. We know the courts and (now) we just know,” Jump said.
