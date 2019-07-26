The TimesDaily sat down with Big South commissioner Kyle B. Kallander at the recent football media day in Charlotte, N.C., for a question and answer session about North Alabama joining the conference in football. Kallander is in his 24th year leading the Big South.
Q. What does UNA bring to the table and how important was it for the Big South to get it on board?
Kallander: They bring a ton to the table. You look at their history of success, and whenever we look to expand it is important that we bring in institutions and programs that add value to us. It’s not just expanding for the sake of expanding. We want our new members to make us better, and certainly North Alabama will do that. I expect that they will be competing - even though they are not eligible for the championship – with everybody week in and week out.
No. 2, their leadership is tremendous. I’m very impressed with (AD) Mark (Linder) and (head coach) Chris (Willis) and the way they run their program. We felt like they would be a great addition. We love being in Alabama. It’s a great market for us for football. It’s football territory. All those things, we feel like it adds a lot to the Big South Conference.
Q. Would the preference be that UNA be a full member in all sports?
Kallander: No. 1, this is a benefit of our relationship with the ASUN Conference and the fact them coming into the ASUN as a full member gives them the opportunity to become a football member of the Big South. In terms of all of our sports, geography does become a bigger factor in our thinking in terms of how far do we go? That’s always a consideration. We took the step a couple of years ago to really help football stand on its own. I don’t look at it in those terms as football vs. everything else. I look at it as the Big South football league that is under the Big South umbrella, and North Alabama is just as important to us in football as any other member.
Q. Is there anything on the horizon about replacing Presbyterian, which is leaving and will play non-scholarship football after this season?
Kallander: We are always talking about membership. We started with four members back in 2002 and we have always been looking to grow. This is the most members we have ever had with eight; unfortunately we’ll be back down to seven next year. We are always looking to grow, and we have some possibilities out there we are looking at. Nothing imminent, but would like to get to nine members. That would be about perfect because you would be at four and four home and away. It’s about the school and not the numbers, but that is kind of a target.
Q. Do you feel like the Big South is one of the top football conferences in the country?
Kallander: I think certainly top three year in and year out. Obviously there are a lot of good leagues out there, but in terms of consistency and making it to the quarterfinals in the playoffs and getting multiple teams in the playoffs, that’s where I believe we are. The Missouri Valley is No. 1. After that, it’s just about anyone. I think North Alabama is going to help our success, but I really look at our other programs getting better and better. To see Monmouth and how far they have come the past three or four years – they were partial scholarships when they came in. Campbell is in their second year after leaving non-scholarship. Charleston Southern has had some success and has new leadership. I really look for our league to be better this year than it was last year.
Q. When looking at potential additions to the conference, do you look to balance between private and public institutions?
Kallander: It’s not really a public-private thing – we do want institutions that fit the Big South and fit with our other institutions so there might be some outliers out there we wouldn’t consider. But generally again it’s about bringing somebody in that makes us better. It’s a combination of things that we look at. Yeah, we want them to be successful in FCS football. The geography has to make sense for us. We want an institution that does things the right way and do the generally fit the profile of our institutions, understanding that we have diversity there. Kennesaw State, yeah, they have a large institution but I think they fit very well in the Big South.
