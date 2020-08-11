The Big Ten Conference is postponing fall sports this season, the league announced Tuesday.
The decision includes all regular-season contests and Big Ten championships and tournaments. In a release, the conference cited ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports impacted by the decision include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The conference said it will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring. Decisions on winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.
Multiple factors influenced the decision, as the conference said it relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of presidents/chancellors and Northwestern University president.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
