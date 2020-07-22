The ACC has yet to announce if or how it will have football this fall, saying July 10 that "we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July."
But as Clemson and other teams in the ACC wait to hear the plan for this year from the league, they are continuing to push forward with preparations.
Clemson started mandatory workouts last week and coach Dabo Swinney said his team is doing its part to be ready for its opener, which is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.
"We're excited about what's going on around here. We really are," Swinney said in a radio interview. "We got back to mandatory workouts (July 13). It's been awesome to just see our guys."
The mandatory workouts were the first for Clemson since March when spring practice was halted after nine workouts due to the coronavirus.
Clemson also reached another milestone for the first time since March last week.
"We're going strong right now. We had our very first everybody together in-person staff meeting on Wednesday since March," Swinney said. "It's been really cool getting back together. We're starting to get into a lot of our program stuff."
There appears to be four options under consideration for the ACC:
• play the season as scheduled;
• play only conference games;
• move the season to the spring; or
• cancel the season all together.
If a conference-only schedule is decided on, there could be an exception made to ensure that rivalry games still take place.
South Carolina-Clemson, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Louisville-Kentucky and Florida-Florida State are all in-state rivalries between ACC and SEC schools.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced plans to play conference-only schedules as other Power 5 leagues around the country try to figure out what to do.
"Everybody's learning how to manage the situation that we're in now," Swinney said. "We're scheduled to start camp Aug. 6 and we're working full speed ahead to try to do our part and focus on the things that we control."
