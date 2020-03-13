Athletics at the University of North Alabama have been put on hold until at least April 5 and possibly beyond.
The ASUN Conference, of which UNA is a member, issued a statement Thursday afternoon suspending all intercollegiate competitions for its member institutions through April 5. The statement followed suit from other major conferences, including the SEC, which also suspended athletic events in the wake of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Commissioner Ted Gumbert left open the possibility that athletic events might be suspended for the duration of the spring seasons. That decision will be made today by the Presidents’ Council when it meets at 2 p.m.
UNA’s baseball team was scheduled to host Bowling Green in a weekend series beginning today, but that was canceled before the ASUN announcement when Bowling Green was not allowed to travel.
The Lions softball team was scheduled to play in a tournament at Samford beginning today. That trip also was canceled.
Now, every team’s spring season is on hold until the next decision is handed down.
Coach Mike Keehn, whose baseball team is 3-13, said he would hold practice today and then give the Lions the weekend off. On Monday, they will have a meeting to discuss going forward — whether the season is over or to begin preparing for games after April 5.
“I just told them decisions are made on a higher pay level than I have,” he said. “We have to hope they are making the decisions that are best for what is going on but also taking into consideration players that put a lot of time and effort into the season and their careers. You have to hope they incorporate all that information before they make their final decision.”
Other spring sports teams impacted by the ASUN decision are beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and also the women’s basketball team, which had a chance to get an invitation to a postseason tournament even after losing to Liberty Wednesday night.
Keehn took solace in that the ASUN announcement did provide a glimmer of hope with the April 5 date for possibly resuming play.
“That gave us a little chance that the season will be played. At least that’s what we are hoping right now," he said.
Keehn said once the initial shock of the news was over, it was about processing the information.
“I think right now it’s kind of we’re all trying to absorb it all,” he said. “The toughest thing is for seniors. To me that is the biggest thing — was it their last at-bat, their last outing? What’s the next step?”
UNA athletics director Mark Linder said conference ADs had a conference call early Thursday morning and then he had a staff meeting to discuss contingencies.
“I think just about the time I said, ‘Wow, what a day,’ is when the NCAA released that they were canceling all of the winter and spring national championship tournaments,” he said. “Then it got even more crazy. It’s a pretty fluid situation.”
Linder said suspending play until April 5 “makes a lot of sense.”
“Take a deep breath,” he said. “With the changes that are happening on an almost hourly basis, I think it is a good decision to get to April 5 and see what happens from there. To have that conversation at this point would be premature.”
Cozart held a team meeting to relay the news of the suspension.
“Our seniors were distraught,” she said. “Not just them, but the other kids too. We are 20-some games in and it just doesn’t seem real. There was a lot of emotion.”
Cozart, whose team is 16-7, said the theme of the meeting was togetherness.
“We’ve had a great year, and whatever happens we can continue to stay together and be a family and still love softball and be a part of it,” she said. “There definitely was hope with the April 5. Whatever happens we just have to deal with it.”
