CLEMSON, S.C. — Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, and No. 1 Clemson overpowered Georgia Tech 52-14 Thursday night for its 16th straight victory.
On an offense filled with stars, it was Etienne who shone brightest for the defending national champions. His 90-yard score tied for the longest rushing TD in Tigers history. Etienne added scoring runs of 14 yards and 48 yards as Clemson opened a 35-0 lead and was never pressed by the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
It was not the flashy return that most of college football expected out of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Lawrence had just four picks all last year.
Still, Lawrence had his moments. His hustle after a bad interception knocked defensive back Tre Swilling out of bounds at the Clemson 3, and the Tigers defense kept the Yellow Jackets from scoring. Lawrence opened things with a 6-yard rushing score and threw a perfect pass to Tee Higgins for a 62-yard touchdown.
Lawrence finished 13 of 23 for 168 yards.
Clemson’s defense, which lost eight starters including its starting line of Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and All-Americans Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins, had two fourth-down stops in the first half.
Georgia Tech, changing its offensive and defensive styles under first-year coach Geoff Collins, struggled on both sides. It committed four turnovers and gave up more than 500 yards of offense.
--
UAB 24, Alabama State 19: Myron Mitchell's 98-yard kickoff return highlighted a 24-point first half for the Blazers, who relied on defense in the second half to hold off Alabama State in the season opener at Legion Field.
Tyler Johnston III was 8-of-19 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown pass to Kendall Parham. Johnston also ran for a score.
The game drew 39,165 fans, third-most for a home game in UAB history.
The Blazers won despite going 1-for-13 on third downs. They outgained Alabama State 290 to 260.
--
Southeastern Louisiana 35, Jacksonville State 14: Jacksonville State trailed 14-0 after one quarter and never recovered as it took a lopsided loss on the road to start the season.
Zerrick Cooper was 40-of-52 passing for 414 yards and threw touchdowns to Josh Pearson and Michael Matthews. But Cooper also threw two interceptions.
Bryant Wallace, a Rogers High graduate, made both of his extra point attempts.
Jamari Hester had seven catches for 90 yards. JSU lost despite outgained Southeast Louisiana 481 yards to 384.
--
Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14: Junior running back Michael Warren II scored one touchdown on the ground and caught one of sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder's two scoring passes as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats beat the UCLA Bruins on Thursday in the teams' season opener.
Ridder also connected with graduate-transfer tight end Josiah Deguara for a touchdown, senior kicker Sam Crosa added a 44-yard field goal and sophomore safety Ja'von Hicks came up with a fumble recovery and an interception for the Bearcats.
Warren finished with 92 yards on 26 carries while Ridder was going 18-for-26 for 242 yards.
UCLA sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 8-for-26 for 156 yards and touchdowns of 75 yards to junior wide receiver Demetric Felton and seven yards to sophomore wide receiver Chase Cota. Thompson-Robinson also lost his grip on the football twice and threw two interceptions, personally accounting for all four UCLA turnovers.
Cincinnati knocked off UCLA in the opener for the second straight season. The Bearcats beat the Bruins 26-17 at the Rose Bowl last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.