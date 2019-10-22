Staff report
The team and individual leaderboards are crowded after 18 holes at the TVA Credit Union Invitational men’s college golf tournament.
Eight strokes separate the top five team and 19 players are separated by four shots as the rain-shortened tournament heads into today’s final round at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club.
Led by tournament co-leader Jack Story, who shot 68, UT-Martin takes a three-shot lead over UNA in the team competition. The Skyhawks shot 1-under par 287, as Nick Wolf and Tate Chumley each shot 71.
UNA’s A team is in second place at 290, followed by Murray State at 292, New Orleans at 294 and UNA’s B team at 295.
Karl-Filip Einarsson led UNA’s A team with a 4-under 68. Ike Alexander, playing on UNA’s B team, also shot 68.
Story, Einarsson and Alexander lead the tournament by one shot over Alfie Fox of UAB and Charlie Miller of Ole Miss, who are competing as individuals.
Ethan Hagood and Sam Goldasich, both of UAB, and Murray State’s Connor Coombs two shots behind at 70.
Other UNA A team scores were Dakota Terry (73), Cedric Otten (74), Jackson Wedgeworth (75), Thomas Regan (76). UNA’s B team scores included Brant Bishop (73), Ei Hodges (76), Frankie Wade (78) and Rob Richards (78).
The tournament concludes today with the final 18 holes.
