KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri will play Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium next season as part of a two-year deal that will bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the first time since facing BYU in 2015.
The Tigers and Razorbacks are scheduled to play Nov. 28, though Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said the game could be moved a day earlier for TV purposes. The SEC rivals are scheduled to play in Little Rock, Arkansas, this season in their first off-campus, regular-season game since 1963.
Missouri and Arkansas first played in 1906, but they only faced each other two more times before playing in the 2003 Independence Bowl. They also met in the 2008 Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The Tigers will play the second game at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs before 2025.
--
New Hampshire coach
takes leave of absence
DURHAM, N.H. — New Hampshire football coach Sean McDonnell is taking an indefinite leave for health reasons.
The school did not elaborate on the condition of the 62-year-old coach. Athletic director Marty Scarano said Monday night associate head coach Rick Santos, a former quarterback at the school, is now the interim head coach.
McDonnell has been New Hampshire's coach since 1999 and on staff since 1991. He made no mention of the change during a weekly media call Monday. He has 98 career wins in the Colonial Athletic Association — tops among active league coaches and No. 3 overall.
Santos was a four-year starter at UNH from 2004 to 2007. He coached the team's wide receivers from 2013 to 2015.
The Wildcats open at Holy Cross on Sept. 7.
--
Bulldogs will identify
suspended players
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Some suspended Mississippi State University football players who violated academic policies will be identified before this weekend's game.
Head football coach Joe Moorhead declined to specify the players to reporters Monday. The Bulldogs open the season Saturday against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Ragin' Cajuns; Moorhead says the suspended players in that game will be announced before the 11 a.m. kickoff.
The NCAA announced that a part-time MSU athletics tutor took exams and did assignments for an online chemistry course for 10 MSU football players and a basketball player during the fall 2018 semester. MSU self-reported the violations and the two organizations agreed the now former tutor nearly completed the course for some athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.