North Alabama at Hampton
Iowa at Michigan
Maryland at Rutgers
Auburn at Florida
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
Air Force at Navy
UCF at Cincinnati
Michigan State at Ohio State
Tennessee State at Jacksonville State
Pitt at Duke
--
Gregg Dewalt
UNA
Iowa
Maryland
Auburn
Vanderbilt
Air Force
Cincinnati
Ohio State
Jacksonville State
Duke
Last week: 6-4
Season: 33-17
--
Craig Thomas
North Alabama
Iowa
Maryland
Auburn
Ole Miss
Navy
UCF
Ohio State
Jacksonville State
Duke
Last week: 8-2
Season: 39-11
--
Michael Hebert
North Alabama
Michigan
Maryland
Auburn
Ole Miss
Air Force
UCF
Ohio State
Jacksonville State
Duke
Last week: 6-4
Season: 36-14
--
David Elwell
North Alabama
Michigan
Maryland
Auburn
Ole Miss
Navy
Cincinnati
Ohio State
Jacksonville State
Duke
Last week: 9-1
Season: 43-7
--
Matthew Speakman
UNA
Iowa
Maryland
Auburn
Ole Miss
Air Force
UCF
Ohio State
Jacksonville State
Duke
Last week: 8-2
Season: 40-10
--
Jordan Campbell
North Alabama
Michigan
Maryland
Auburn
Ole Miss
Air Force
UCF
Ohio State
Jacksonville State
Duke
Last week: 7-3
Season: 34-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.