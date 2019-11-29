Ohio State at Michigan
Texas Tech at Texas
Iowa State at Kansas State
Washington State at Washington
Virginia Tech at Virginia
Louisville at Kentucky
Miami at Duke
Missouri at Arkansas
UAB at North Texas
Georgia State at Georgia Southern
--
Gregg Dewalt
Ohio State
Texas Tech
Kansas State
Washington State
Virginia Tech
Kentucky
Duke
Missouri
UAB
Georgia State
Last week: 7-3
Season: 80-50
--
Craig Thomas
Ohio State
Texas
Kansas State
Washington
Virginia Tech
Kentucky
Miami
Missouri
UAB
Georgia State
Last week: 8-2
Season: 97-33
--
Michael Hebert
Michigan
Texas
Iowa State
Washington State
Virginia Tech
Kentucky
Duke
Missouri
UAB
Georgia Southern
Last week: 8-2
Season: 94-36
--
David Elwell
Ohio State
Texas
Kansas State
Washington
Virginia
Kentucky
Miami
Missouri
UAB
Georgia Southern
Last week: 9-1
Season: 102-28
--
Matthew Speakman
Ohio State
Texas
Iowa State
Washington State
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Miami
Missouri
UAB
Georgia State
Last week: 9-1
Season: 103-27
--
Jordan Campbell
Ohio State
Texas
Iowa State
Washington State
Virginia
Kentucky
Miami
Missouri
UAB
Georgia State
Last Week: 9-1
Season: 93-37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.