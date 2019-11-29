Ohio State at Michigan

Texas Tech at Texas

Iowa State at Kansas State

Washington State at Washington

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Louisville at Kentucky

Miami at Duke

Missouri at Arkansas

UAB at North Texas

Georgia State at Georgia Southern

--

Gregg Dewalt

Ohio State

Texas Tech

Kansas State

Washington State

Virginia Tech

Kentucky

Duke

Missouri

UAB

Georgia State

Last week: 7-3

Season: 80-50

--

Craig Thomas

Ohio State

Texas

Kansas State

Washington

Virginia Tech

Kentucky

Miami

Missouri

UAB

Georgia State

Last week: 8-2

Season: 97-33

--

Michael Hebert

Michigan

Texas

Iowa State

Washington State

Virginia Tech

Kentucky

Duke

Missouri

UAB

Georgia Southern

Last week: 8-2

Season: 94-36

--

David Elwell

Ohio State

Texas

Kansas State

Washington

Virginia

Kentucky

Miami

Missouri

UAB

Georgia Southern

Last week: 9-1

Season: 102-28

--

Matthew Speakman

Ohio State

Texas

Iowa State

Washington State

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Miami

Missouri

UAB

Georgia State

Last week: 9-1

Season: 103-27

--

Jordan Campbell

Ohio State

Texas

Iowa State

Washington State

Virginia

Kentucky

Miami

Missouri

UAB

Georgia State

Last Week: 9-1

Season: 93-37

