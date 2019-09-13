Alabama A&M at UNA
Kansas State at Mississippi State
Stanford at UCF
Alabama at South Carolina
Florida State at Virginia
Ohio State at Indiana
Clemson at Syracuse
Florida at Kentucky
Kent State at Auburn
NC State at West Virginia
--
Gregg Dewalt
UNA
Mississippi State
UCF
Alabama
Virginia
Ohio State
Clemson
Florida
NC State
Auburn
Last week: 7-3
Season: 12-8
--
Craig Thomas
UNA
Mississippi State
UCF
Alabama
Virginia
Ohio State
Clemson
Florida
Auburn
NC State
Last week: 7-3
Season: 15-5
--
Michael Hebert
UNA
Mississippi State
UCF
Alabama
Virginia
Ohio State
Clemson
Florida
Auburn
NC State
Last week: 6-4
Season: 14-6
--
David Elwell
North Alabama
Mississippi State
Central Florida
Alabama
Virginia
Ohio State
Clemson
Kentucky
Auburn
West Virginia
Last week: 10-0
Season: 18-2
--
Matthew Speakman
UNA
Mississippi State
UCF
Alabama
Virginia
Ohio State
Clemson
Florida
Auburn
NC State
Last week: 8-2
Season: 17-3
--
Jordan Campbell
UNA
Mississippi State
Stanford
Alabama
Virginia
Ohio State
Clemson
Kentucky
Auburn
NC State
Last week: 6-4
Season: 14-6
