Penn State at Minnesota
Florida State at Boston College
Vanderbilt at Florida
LSU at Alabama
UAB at Southern Miss
Tennessee at Kentucky
USC at Arizona State
Appalachian State at South Carolina
UNA at Monmouth
South Alabama at Texas State
--
Gregg Dewalt
Minnesota
Boston College
Florida
LSU
UAB
Tennessee
USC
South Carolina
Monmouth
Texas State
Last week: 6-4
Season:
--
Craig Thomas
Penn State
Boston College
Florida
Alabama
Southern Miss
Kentucky
USC
South Carolina
Monmouth
Texas State
Last week: 6-4
Season: 75-25
--
Michael Hebert
Penn State
Florida State
Florida
Alabama
UAB
Kentucky
USC
South Carolina
Monmouth
South Alabama
Last week: 9-1
Season: 73-27
--
David Elwell
Penn State
Boston College
Florida
Alabama
Southern Miss
Kentucky
Arizona State
South Carolina
Monmouth
Texas State
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 81-19
--
Matthew Speakman
Penn State
Boston College
Florida
Alabama
UAB
Tennessee
USC
Appalachian State
Monmouth
Texas State
Last week: 8-2
Season: 79-21
--
Jordan Campbell
Penn State
Boston College
Florida
LSU
UAB
Kentucky
USC
Appalachian State
Monmouth
Texas State
Last week: 6-4
Season: 69-31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.