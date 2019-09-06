This week's games

Week 2

Syracuse at Maryland

West Virginia at Missouri

Texas A&M at Clemson

BYU at Tennessee

Arkansas at Ole Miss

North Alabama at Montana

LSU at Texas

Stanford at Southern Cal

Southern Miss at Mississippi State

Chattanooga at Jacksonville State

Gregg Dewalt

Maryland

Missouri

Texas A&M

Tennessee

Ole Miss

Montana

LSU

Stanford

Mississippi State

Jacksonville State

Last week: 5-5

Season: 5-5

--

Craig Thomas

Syracuse

Missouri

Clemson

BYU

Ole Miss

Montana

Texas

Stanford

Mississippi State

Jacksonville State

Last week: 8-2

Season: 8-2

--

Michael Hebert

Syracuse

Missouri

Clemson

Tennessee

Arkansas

Montana

LSU

Stanford

Mississippi State

Jacksonville State

Last week: 8-2

Season: 8-2

--

Matthew Speakman

Maryland

Missouri

Clemson

BYU

Ole Miss

North Alabama

LSU

Stanford

Mississippi State

Jacksonville State

Last week: 9-1

Season: 9-1

David Elwell

Maryland

Missouri

Clemson

BYU

Ole Miss

Montana

LSU

USC

Miss State

Jacksonville State

Last week: 8-2

Season: 8-2

--

Jordan Campbell

Syracuse

Missouri

Clemson

Tennessee

Ole Miss

Montana

LSU

Stanford

Mississippi State

Chattanooga

Last week: 8-2

Season: 8-2

