Michigan at Wisconsin
Tennessee at Florida
Auburn at Texas A&M
Southern Miss at Alabama
South Alabama at UAB
South Carolina at Missouri
Oklahoma State at Texas
Notre Dame at Georgia
UNA at Jacksonville State
Alabama A&M at Samford
Gregg Dewalt
Wisconsin
Florida
Texas A&M
Alabama
UAB
Missouri
Oklahoma
Georgia
Jacksonville State
Samford
Last week: 7-3
Season: 19-11
Craig Thomas
Wisconsin
Florida
Texas A&M
Alabama
UAB
Missouri
Texas
Georgia
Jacksonville State
Samford
Last week: 7-3
Season: 22-8
--
Michael Hebert
Wisconsin
Florida
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
South Carolina
Texas
Georgia
Jacksonville State
Samford
Last week: 7-3
Season: 21-9
--
David Elwell
Wisconsin
Florida
Texas A&M
Alabama
UAB
Missouri
Texas
Georgia
Jacksonville State
Samford
Last week: 7-3
Season: 25-5
--
Matthew Speakman
Wisconsin
Florida
Texas A&M
Alabama
UAB
South Carolina
Texas
Georgia
Jacksonville State
Samford
Last week: 7-3
Season: 24-6
--
Jordan Campbell
Michigan
Florida
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
Missouri
Texas
Georgia
UNA
Samford
Last week: 5-5
Season: 19-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.