Alabama at Mississippi State

Indiana at Penn State

Georgia at Auburn

Minnesota at Iowa

UNA at Gardner-Webb

Oklahoma at Baylor

Appalachian State at Georgia State

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Wisconsin at Nebraska

UCLA at Utah

--

Gregg Dewalt

Alabama

Indiana

Auburn

Iowa

UNA 

Oklahoma

Georgia State

Vanderbilt

Wisconsin 

UCLA

Last week: 7-3

Season: 68-42

--

Craig Thomas

Alabama

Penn State

Georgia

Minnesota

UNA

Oklahoma

Appalachian State

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Last week: 5-5

Season: 80-30

--

Michael Hebert

Alabama

Penn State

Georgia

Minnesota

UNA

Oklahoma

App State

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Utah

Last week: 4-6

Season: 77-33

--

David Elwell

Alabama

Penn State

Auburn

Iowa

Gardner-Webb

Oklahoma

Appalachian State

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Utah

Last week: 4-6

Season: 85-25

--

Matthew Speakman

Alabama

Penn State

Auburn

Penn State

UNA

Oklahoma

Appalachian State

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Last week: 6-4

Season: 85-25

--

Jordan Campbell

Alabama

Penn State

Auburn

Minnesota

UNA

Oklahoma

Appalachian State

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Utah

Last week: 6-4

Season: 75-35

