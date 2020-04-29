J’Marick Woods’ first semester at Duke has included some unusual sights.
Rather than enjoy the Gothic architecture of Duke’s Durham, North Carolina, campus, Woods has stared more and more at his computer for three online classes.
Rather than fit in with a new college football team and grow comfortable with new teammates, Woods has spent more time at his high school alma mater with former ones.
“I was only there three months,” Woods said of his pre-coronavirus time at Duke. “As soon as I got there, I enjoyed it. I had started to connect with people and learn my way around.
“But it was cut short. Spring (football), too. I wanted to perform and show what I had for the team.”
Woods, a Florence High graduate, transferred to Duke from Michigan this winter.
Yes, he had plans to come home at some point this semester, but it would have been for one weekend in May for his annual free youth camp. Instead, he’s been home for more than a month and is about to make a quick trip to Duke.
He will make the trek this weekend to retrieve his marooned car.
“I have to have my car,” Woods quipped.
His life was already in flux before the pandemic did that to everyone.
Woods had graduated from Michigan — in three years with a degree in kinesiology. The safety moved to Duke, where he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. And now, he’s at home.
“Right now, I just get up, go to the high school, work out outside and run around,” Woods said. “Other than that, I just stay around doing a lot of housework and schoolwork.
“Just trying to stay busy.”
Four times a week, Woods will join former Falcons Dy’jonn Turner (now at UAB) and Jakobi Byrd (UNA) and “a whole bunch of other guys” at the Florence High practice field. On Fridays, the group takes a mountain hike — aka the steep hillside steps on UNA’s campus.
“We’re spread out as well,” Woods said. “We just try to get some work in.”
Woods didn’t get to do much more at Duke before everything shut down. There were unofficial workouts before spring drills, but the Blue Devils had only three spring practices before campus closed.
“My teammates definitely see what I bring, but they haven’t seen me live yet where I can run around and make plays,” Woods said. “I was missing that aspect of it.”
Woods said, after he decided to transfer, Duke was an easy choice.
The Blue Devils had recruited him heavily out of high school and, he said, run a similar defensive system as Michigan. He quickly rekindled a relationship with Duke’s coaches, including head coach David Cutcliffe.
“When I entered the transfer portal, they were one of the first schools to hit me up,” Woods said. “It’s a great opportunity for me, football-wise, and you can’t beat having a Duke degree and a Michigan degree.
“That’s going to set me up after football.”
Woods, who was just accepted into the graduate program at the Duke business school, still loves Michigan, too.
He played in 27 games over three seasons with the Wolverines. Last year was a redshirt season because he played in just four games before deciding to transfer.
“Michigan is my second home, and I have a lot of memories,” Woods said. “I’m a Michigan man forever.”
Woods still laughs over when he arrived at Michigan as an early enrollee in January 2017. His smile was instead chattering teeth.
“It was minus-7 degrees when I got off the plane,” Woods said. “I never thought it would get that cold. I knew it would be cold, but not that cold.”
Woods warms up over his youth camp, which would have had its third edition this year. The first one drew 50 kids and the second more than 100, he said.
“This year, I was hoping for way more,” Woods said. “I really wanted to do it for the community, to show the kids what’s out there. We talk to them about more than football, about using football to get a degree.”
