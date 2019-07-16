LSU coach Ed Orgeron says quarterback Joe Burrow will run through a brick wall.
When asked about that comment, Burrow amends it slightly.
“I’ll run through a brick wall for Coach O,” he said late Monday afternoon at SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel. “I wouldn’t run through a wall for everybody.”
Regardless of the minor change in wording, LSU and Orgeron love that attitude from Burrow and they are expecting big things from the former Ohio State quarterback who transferred to the Tigers before the 2018 season.
Considered to be the savior of what had become a stagnant LSU offense in recent seasons, the now-senior Burrow didn’t disappoint in his first season at LSU but he didn’t exactly produce Heisman Trophy-like numbers either.
LSU finished with 10 wins, including a season-ending 40-32 win over Central Florida.
Orgeron expects bigger and better from Burrow, who threw for 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018, in his upcoming second season, and he’s tailoring the Tigers’ offense around Burrows’ skill set.
Orgeron confirmed that the Tigers will run some spread offense with run-pass options for Burrow, who proved he could take a hit and keep on ticking last season. He’s charged coaches Joe Brady and Steve Ensminger to develop an offense that should present a lot more trouble for defenses.
“This is Joe's type of offense,” Orgeron said of Burrow. “Joe is a dual-threat quarterback. We could not run Joe as much as we wanted to last year. We ran him at Texas A&M, ran him towards the end of the year. … We're going to do a lot more running with Joe this year. I know he will fit in well with this offense.”
Part of the rationale for changing the offense is simply because Orgeron now knows what he has in Burrow, who didn’t arrive on LSU’s campus until last summer after opting to transfer from the Buckeyes. Now that Burrow has had one season and a spring in the program, Orgeron is confident he has the quarterback that will continue to add toughness to the offense but who can also handle the nuances of what Brady and Ensminger want to run.
“He has a linebacker mentality,” Orgeron said. “We are going to use him on quarterback runs, quarterback draws, but we're going to be careful how many times we run him again. But it does add another element to our offense. We still want to be physical. We have physical backs. LSU is always going to be physical. We want to be 50/50 and run the football.”
Burrow is aware that he has to be smart when it comes to using his feet as a weapon.
“You have to balance playing safe and smart as well as just playing the game,” Burrow said. “Obviously, if I am running down the sideline and a 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker is running that way, I am not going to put my foot in the ground and attack him. I am going to run out of bounds. There are spots where you need to get that extra two or three yards. That’s what I am not afraid to do.”
Burrow said part of that toughness comes from his high school days when he played cornerback “like a linebacker.”
“I had 10 or 15 tackles in some games,” he said. “I love playing defense – I think I could have been a Division I player on defense. I like hitting people. It’s football, man.”
Those last two sentiments about hitting people and football – that’s simply taking on the personality of his head coach.
It’s also likely to be music to Orgeron’s ears as the Tigers try to overtake Alabama in the brutal SEC West.
