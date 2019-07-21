Most families are lucky to have one college athlete in the family, but for 92-year-old Sarah Mays it has turned into a common occurrence that has kept her on the go trying to keep up with the exploits of her extended family tree.
Known as "Great" among family members, Mays has enjoyed watching her family’s athletic success on an up-close and personal level, but even she did not know how great that success would be at the collegiate level.
“Never in my wildest imagination would I have dreamed of it,” Mays said. “I wouldn’t take anything for it. It’s taken us from Florida to California and everywhere in between and all the schools in the tri-cities. It’s been wonderful.”
The athletic success in Mays' family begins with "Great." She was a Tennessee all-state basketball player in her youth and she also has won in free-throw contests at the Alabama State Seniors competition in Birmingham.
Mays jokes that she wanted to make sure none of her family showed her up, and she has the first- and second-place medals to prove it.
Mays almost needs a scorecard when it comes to listing all of her family members and where they played or are playing — it's that extensive.
Two great grandchildren are playing college football. Cade Mays is an offensive lineman at Georgia and was a freshman All-American. Avery Moates is going into his second season as a wide receiver at North Alabama.
Mays said she did not miss any of Avery’s senior season games at Wilson High School.
Another great grandson, Cooper Mays, has committed to play at Tennessee next season.
Great granddaughter Alexa Moates worked for Auburn gymnastics for three years and is now on staff in the UNA athletics department.
Great granddaughter Kennedy Foote has committed to play college softball at Western Kentucky, which will make it four current athletes at the college level starting next year.
Three of her four grandchildren played college athletics. Kevin Mays was an all-SEC guard for Tennessee during the mid-1990s. During his time with the Vols, Mays said she watched her grandson play in the Rose Bowl stadium and also all the bowl games in Florida.
Grandson Bryan Mays played basketball at Berry College in Georgia, while granddaughter Leigh Ann Foote played softball at UNA. Both of her granddaughters married UNA baseball players.
A son, Larry Mays, played college baseball, basketball and football at Marion Military Institute before transferring to UNA. At Marion Military, Larry was coached by Bill Jones, who later guided UNA to its first national basketball championship.
With fives sports represented, her family members have run the gamut of participation.
Daughter-in-law Patsy Mays said that ‘Great’ still travels to see her great grandchildren play whatever sport is in season. Mays also said that if she is not watching a game in person, she is at home watching some kind of sporting event on TV.
Mays enjoys watching the Atlanta Braves, but most importantly her family. Mays said she is thankful for her family for everything they have done for her.
“My family has been wonderful about carrying me wherever they went,” Mays said. “Finding a place to park, even if I couldn’t go in the stadium. We have gotten to do a lot of things because of sports. We really feel blessed.”
Even at 92, Mays shows no signs of slowing down. She plans on watching Cooper play at Knoxville Catholic this season before he starts at Tennessee in 2020, while also catching up with all of her great grandchildren at some point this year.
Mays said that watching her family play has been the greatest joy of her life.
“My family has been so good,” Mays said. “It’s been fun and I wouldn’t take anything for it.”
