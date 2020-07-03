Mark Hudspeth, who coached at North Alabama from 2002-08, is stepping down as the head coach at Austin Peay, athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Friday.
Harrison is retaining the remainder of the coaching staff while determining the next steps. Austin Peay is set to begin organized activities July 31.
"This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one," Hudspeth said in a release. "I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids. I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team. I will return to coaching in the future at the right time."
In one year at Austin Peay, Hudspeth led the Governers to a program-record 11 wins, their second Ohio Valley conference championship and first-ever postseason appearance.
"First, I want to thank Mark for his work in moving Governors football to new heights," said Harrison. "His dedication to Governors football has laid the foundation for our football program to reach even greater success. We'll get to work immediately determining our next steps to build on the momentum Mark built."
