There was a common thread among the remarks, one tie that bound each of Mike Tice’s former players who talked about their memories of him.
Tice, who died Friday, is a former longtime basketball coach in Northwest Alabama, both at the high school and junior college level.
He found immense success at both, but all those wins weren’t the biggest thing they remembered.
It’s his words and actions both when they played for him and in the years since.
“Any time you saw him, he would say, ‘I love you,’” said Brian Pounders, who played for Tice at Northwest-Shoals and is now Deshler’s boys basketball coach.
“We’d talk four or five times a year, if not more, and he’d always say that.”
Tice was 72.
Tice coached both men’s and women’s basketball at Northwest-Shoals. He also was a head coach at Phil Campbell and Pell City.
Tice retired from Northwest-Shoals in 2003.
“He never saw any of us — any of us — without hugging us and saying he loved us,” said Megean Berryman, who played for Tice and is now principal at Belgreen.
“He was that kind of person,” Berryman said. “He loved people and loved all his players like his own children.”
After retiring from Northwest-Shoals, Tice returned as an assistant at Florence in 2006. His daughter, Tonya Peoples, was Florence’s first-year head coach in 2006-07.
In recent years, he’s supported his grandchildren, some of whom were playing football at Muscle Shoals, and his daughter. Tonya has worked at Muscle Shoals for five years, though this season was her first as a varsity assistant.
“He was as passionate about coaching and wanted us to be successful on and off the court,” said Isaac Fuller, now the boys coach at Colbert Heights.
“He cared for all his players. He treated everybody the same whether they were the leading scorer, the leading rebounder or the last guy off the bench.”
All three mentioned seeing Tice over the last few months.
For Berryman, it was during football season when her son, Cannon, was the quarterback at Colbert County. But Tice would send her “some funny video” or encouragement “quite often.”
For Fuller, it was also last fall.
For Pounders, it was in February before the Class 4A Northwest Regional title game.
“He wished us luck and said he loved me,” Pounders said. “That was the type of guy he was.
“Everybody loved Coach Tice. He led a very impactful life.”
On the court, he was intense, they admit, though they respected it.
“He would coach you hard and chew you out,” Fuller said. “Five minutes later, he would say he loved you.”
At Northwest-Shoals, Tice coached the women’s basketball team to a national tournament in 1994 and the men to a national tournament in 2000.
He also led the softball team to the 1990 national tournament.
But Tice’s impact went well beyond wins and losses.
“The biggest thing was he was always smiling, always laughing,” Berryman said. “He always had a big time — unless he was coaching. Then, he was pretty intense.”
And his impact will continue.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am without Coach Tice,” Fuller said. “He had a huge influence on me, my life and how I did it.”
Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday with the funeral at 2 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Hamilton.
“He was a great coach and a great man,” Pounders said, thinking back to 10- and 20-year team reunions. “He would always brighten up the room with that laugh, that smile.
“At those reunions, we’d talk for hours. He was always so good to all of us.”
