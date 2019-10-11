Today
Lafayette at Princeton, 5 pm., ESPNU
Syracuse at N.C. State, 7 p.m., ESPN
La-Monroe at Texas State, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU
--
Saturday
Maryland at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Miami, Ohio at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m., ABC
Mississippi State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC
Oklahoma vs. Texas, 11 a.m., FOX
Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN
Toledo at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS
BYU at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Florida State at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Michigan State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
UConn at Tulane, 2:45 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa State at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at Baylor, 3 p.m., FS1
UNLV at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC
Fresno State at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Ole Miss at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Navy at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Nebraska at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Penn State at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., ABC
USC at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Florida at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Wyoming at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.