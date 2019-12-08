When: 2 p.m. today
Where: Flowers Hall, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+, FM-97.1
Probable starting five: UNA – G Jamari Blackmon (14.1 ppg), G Christian Agnew (10.7 ppg), F Mervin James (7.8 ppg), G C.J. Brim (7.6 ppg), F Logan Windeler (1.9 ppg); BSC – F Christian Stewart (18.9 ppg), G Calvin Bak (13.9 ppg), F Ben Spence (12.3 ppg), G Conor O’Sullivan (8.9 ppg), G Paul Fitzgerald (5.9 ppg)
Game notes: North Alabama looks to improve to 5-0 in home games this year. The Lions’ last home game was a 67-57 win Nov. 30 over Morehead State. The Lions dropped Wednesday’s game at Troy, 71-63. … Manny Littles leads UNA in rebounding (7.9 per game). … UNA is holding opponents to 28 percent from beyond the 3-point line. … Payton Youngblood, who has come off the bench in recent games, is the team’s third-leading scorer at 9.1 points per game. … Birmingham Southern is an NCAA Division III team. … The Panthers enter this game off a 91-88 loss to Huntingdon. … Calvin Bak is BSC’s second-leading scorer. He is a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. He scored 32 points against Ozarks (Ark.) on Nov. 24.
