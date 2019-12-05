Oakwood (0-5) at UNA (5-2)
When: Today, 6 p.m.
Where: Flowers Hall, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+, FM-97.1
Starting five:
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 18 ppg), G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 12.4 ppg), F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr., 14.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg), G Kenysha Coulson (8.3 ppg), G Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 12.4 ppg)
Oakwood: (Probably lineup based on games started) Alexis Boykin (8.4 ppg), Regine Ellis-Parker (3.8 ppg), Ivori Martin (6.4 ppg), Kaitlyn Hadley (8.2 ppg), Jolie Johnson (8.8 ppg)
Game notes: Oakwood, a school located in Huntsville and a member of the USCAA, went 2-18 in the 2018-2019 season and is off to a 0-5 start this year. The Ambassadors are coached by Robert Harris, who is in second season with the program. The Ambassadors’ Jolie Johnson is averaging 8.8 points per game, Kaitlyn Hadley averages 8.2 ppg and Alexis Boykin averages 8.4 ppg. UNA is on a two-game win streak with wins over Alabama A&M and UC-Irvine at the Denver Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic. The Lions got big performances in the 80-65 win over Alabama A&M from Ivy and Emma Wallen, who combined for 56 points. UNA put together a balanced-scoring effort in the 88-60 win over UC-Irvine, as five players scored in double figures. These two teams met previously in 2016, when the Lions beat the Ambassadors 101-48 on Nov. 17 at Flowers Hall.
