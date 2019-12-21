Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) (2-7) at UNA (7-2)
When: Today, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Atlanta, Georgia State Sports Arena
TV/Radio: n/a
Potential starting five:
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 8.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr., 14.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.4 ppg); G Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 14.4 ppg).
SIUE: G Christen King (5-9, Jr., 8.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg); G/F Allie Troeckler (5-10, Jr., 9.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg); G Bria Stallworth (5-6, Grad., 8.4 ppg); G Zaria Whitlock (6-0, Jr., 5.1 ppg); G Mikia Keith (5-4, So., 5.6 ppg)
Game notes: This is the first meeting between the two teams. … Last time out, the Lions defeated Alabama State on the road, 81-60. … UNA has won four games in a row heading into tonight’s matchup. … This is the first of two games for UNA in the Georgia State Classic. … SIUE is led by head coach Paula Buscher, who is in her eighth year with the program. Buscher is 76-40 in Ohio Valley conference play and 108-107 overall during her tenure. … Last time out, SIUE fell on the road to Illinois State, 70-53. … UNA is averaging 90.6 points per game, which is the best mark for any team in Division-I. … Ivy Wallen leads the ASUN conference with 18 points per game and leads Division-I with 9.1 assists per game. … SIUE averages 56.9 points per game and is shooting 35.6 percent from the field. The Cougars are shooting 24.1 percent from 3-point range, while UNA is shooting 36.5 percent.
