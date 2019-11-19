When: Today, 7 p.m.
Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
Radio: FM-97.1
The starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 10.8 ppg, 5.0 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr.., 11.8 ppg); F Manny Littles (6-7, So., 7.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 7.5 ppg); G Payton Youngblood (6-5, Jr., 8.5 ppg).
South Dakota State: G Brandon Key (5-10, Sr., 11.8 ppg); Noah Freidel (6-4, Fr., 5.2 ppg); G Alex Arians (6-4, So., 5.2 ppg); F Douglas Wilson (6-7, Jr., 18.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg); F Matt Dentlinger (6-8, So., 9.6 ppg).
Game notes: First meeting between the two teams. … South Dakota State is a member of the Summit League. … South Dakota State has been to six NCAA tournaments, including three straight between 2016-2018. The Jackrabbits were in the NIT last season. … Eric Henderson is in his first year as coach of the Jackrabbits. … Both teams have played similar schedules – UNA’s losses have been to Power 5 teams South Carolina and Indiana. South Dakota has lost to Southern Cal and Nebraska. … UNA’s C.J. Brim was named ASUN Newcomer of the Week for his performance in games against Indiana and Samford. Brim averaged 11.5 points and 2.5 assists in the two games. He was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. … UNA is coming off a 61-55 win over Samford in which four players scored in double figures. UNA outscored Samford 11-5 in the closing two minutes to get the win, a run that included key baskets from Payton Youngblood and Christian Agnew. … South Dakota State averages 77 points per game and allows 76 points per game. … The Jackrabbits are shooting 43.8 percent from the field, including 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. … UNA averages 69 points and allows 71 per game.
— Gregg Dewalt
