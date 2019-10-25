News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Florence gets 6 new businesses in September
- Girl speaks out as rapist gets life in prison
- Woman charged in wreck that injures 4
- Shoals Dream Center Now a Reality
- Deshler grad Sydney Malone enjoying her job with Tampa Bay Rays
- Man pleads to rape in Lauderdale case
- Boutique Air announces partnership with American Airlines
- Trial set to start in rape, sexual abuse case
- Retrial underway in deputy shooting
- Robert Owen Waide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- All humans have the right to live (6)
- Dems hate that Trump is doing well (4)
- Bans won't solve woes of nation (4)
- Census used in an unfair manner (4)
- Without truth, you have nothing (2)
- George Will: The best antidote for a bad election is a better election (2)
- Florence Middle School wins Top Block Design award (1)
- Florence ranks high on Alabama's top retirement spots (1)
- They're coming for our guns (1)
- 3.2% unemployment rate is lowest in 30 years (1)
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Which credit card to you use the most?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.