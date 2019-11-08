News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Grierson Akers
- Florence attorney charged with insurance fraud
- Colbert Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner switches to Republican party
- Ammo explodes during garage fire in Florence
- Playing Rick Hall is dream role for Myk Watford
- PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Summerhill leads Waterloo past Brilliant
- Complaint draws attention to staffing issues at shelter
- High School Football: First round playoff game previews
- Florence terminates Crossroads Community contract
- Grant given in honor of Florence educator
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- All humans have the right to live (10)
- Bans won't solve woes of nation (4)
- Where's the GOP health care plan? (3)
- Satchel to seek second term as Colbert's Superintendent of Education (3)
- Dems are bashing their best candidate (2)
- Republicans making a mockery of probe (2)
- Let's live by the rule of God's law (2)
- Without truth, you have nothing (2)
- You Said It (1)
- Florence ranks high on Alabama's top retirement spots (1)
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.