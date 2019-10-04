News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Man dies from injuries sustained in high-speed crash
- A&M coach owes UNA an apology
- Isbell wants Shoals fans to enjoy music festival in hometown
- Victoria Noelle Elliott
- Prep Notebook: Recent fight at football game leads to suspensions
- Harold Keith Vaughn
- MARS HILL 46, Brooks 27: Panthers stay undefeated with dominant showing
- Large crowd turns out for UNA Homecoming parade
- Franklin County family grows record-breaking watermelon, gourd
- MUSCLE SHOALS 29, FLORENCE 10: Trojans win fifth in a row over rival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter to the editor: For Trump, favorable news is real news (7)
- Socialism extends the welfare state (5)
- Dems still pushing agenda of 3 R's (5)
- Dems hate that Trump is doing well (4)
- Sometimes love means saying 'no' (3)
- Census has become a divisive force (2)
- Maynor says Alabama A&M won't play UNA again (2)
- George Will: The best antidote for a bad election is a better election (2)
- Eventually the masses catch on (2)
- Florence Middle School wins Top Block Design award (1)
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.