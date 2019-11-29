No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 9 Penn State to take Big Ten East

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, looks for an open receiver as Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos chases him during the second half last week in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State plays at Michigan on Saturday at noon on FOX. [JAY LAPRETE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jay LaPrete

Today

Miami, Ohio at Ball State, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX

Toledo at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m., ABC

Missouri at Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., CBS

Boise State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ABC

West Virginia at TCU, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Washington State at Washington, 3 p.m., FOX

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday

Clemson at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

Florida International at Marshall, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ABC

Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Louisville at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC

Northwestern at Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1

Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

Tulsa at East Carolina, ESPNU

UConn at Temple, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Miami at Duke, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Southern Miss at Florida Atlantic, 2”30 p.m., NFL

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Notre Dame at Stanford, 3 p.m., FOX

Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC

Grambling vs. Southern, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Iowa State at Kansas State, 6 p.m., FS1

Navy at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

Colorado at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Louisiana Monroe at Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FOX

BYU at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN

California at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Fresno State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Army at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.