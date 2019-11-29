Today
Miami, Ohio at Ball State, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX
Toledo at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC
Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m., ABC
Missouri at Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., CBS
Boise State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ABC
West Virginia at TCU, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
Washington State at Washington, 3 p.m., FOX
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday
Clemson at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN
Florida International at Marshall, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ABC
Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Louisville at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC
Northwestern at Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1
Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
Tulsa at East Carolina, ESPNU
UConn at Temple, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Miami at Duke, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Southern Miss at Florida Atlantic, 2”30 p.m., NFL
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Notre Dame at Stanford, 3 p.m., FOX
Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC
Grambling vs. Southern, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Iowa State at Kansas State, 6 p.m., FS1
Navy at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
Colorado at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Florida State at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Louisiana Monroe at Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FOX
BYU at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN
California at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Fresno State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Army at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
