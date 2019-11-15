Today
Louisiana Tech at Marshall, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Fresno State at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday
Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Florida at Missouri, 11 a.m., CBS
Kansas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., FS1
Indiana at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
TCU at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tulane at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU
UMass at Northwestern, 11 a.m. BTN
VMI at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN
Navy at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Central Michigan at Ball State, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SEC
Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Texas at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC
West Virginia at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Iowa, 3 p.m., FOX
Wyoming at Utah State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Air Force at Colorado State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m., CBSSN
LSU at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN
Arizona State at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Appalachian State at Georgia State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ABC
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC
UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., FOX
New Mexico at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
USC at California, 10 p.m., FS1
