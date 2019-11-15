AU FB vs Ole Miss
Auburn celebrates its win over Ole Miss on Nov. 2. The Tigers host Georgia Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Louisiana Tech at Marshall, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Fresno State at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Florida at Missouri, 11 a.m., CBS

Kansas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., FS1

Indiana at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC

Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

TCU at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Tulane at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU

UMass at Northwestern, 11 a.m. BTN

VMI at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN

Navy at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Central Michigan at Ball State, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SEC

Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Texas at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC

West Virginia at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Iowa, 3 p.m., FOX

Wyoming at Utah State, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Air Force at Colorado State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m., CBSSN

LSU at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

Arizona State at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Appalachian State at Georgia State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ABC

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC

UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., FOX

New Mexico at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

USC at California, 10 p.m., FS1

