Friday
Princeton at Cornell, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Navy at UConn, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Houston at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m., ABC
NC State at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ESPN
Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., FOX
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
UTSA at Texas-A&M, 11 a.m., SEC
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Army at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Kansas State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Miami at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
TCU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
UTEP at North Texas, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC
Tulsa at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at Washington, 3 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1
UAB at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
SMU at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Oregon at USC, 7 p.m., FOX
BYU at Utah State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Boise State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
New Mexico at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
