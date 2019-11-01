SEC showing off most promising crop of 1st-round NFL talent

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) and the Bulldogs head to Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday to take on Florida at their annual clash at 2:30 p.m., on CBS. [JOSHUA JONES/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Joshua L. Jones

Friday

Princeton at Cornell, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Navy at UConn, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Houston at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m., ABC

NC State at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ESPN

Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., FOX

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN

UTSA at Texas-A&M, 11 a.m., SEC

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Army at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Kansas State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Miami at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

TCU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

UTEP at North Texas, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network

Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC

Tulsa at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Utah at Washington, 3 p.m., FOX

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1

UAB at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

SMU at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Oregon at USC, 7 p.m., FOX

BYU at Utah State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Boise State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

New Mexico at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

