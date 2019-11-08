Illinois has shot to earn bowl bid for 1st time under Smith

Penn State travels to Minnesota in a battle of unbeatens Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC. [AL GOLDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Al Goldis

Today

UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Washington at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday

Baylor at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1

East Carolina at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Penn State at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ABC

Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2

UMass at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN

Western Kentucky at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC

Illinois at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Kansas State at Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Louisville at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Princeton at Dartmouth, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

UAB at Southern Miss, 2:30 p.m., NFL

UConn at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

USC at Arizona State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Iowa at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., FOX

New Mexico State at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC

Appalachian State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Utah State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Clemson at NC State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Liberty at BYU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Iowa State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX

Wyoming at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Nevada at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

