Today
Colorado State at Wyoming, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday
Harvard at Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Illinois at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN
Kansas State at Iowa State, 11 a.m., FSN
Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1
Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ABC
Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Samford at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC
UCF at Tulane, 11 a.m., CBS
Western Carolina at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN
Boston College at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
ETSU at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SEC Alternate
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 2:30 p.m., ESPN News
Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Nebraska at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
North Texas at Rice, 2:30 p.m., NFL
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Texas at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Texas A&M at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
UCLA at USC, 2:30 p.m., ABC
UT-Martin at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., SEC
Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Purdue at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., FOX
Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
Florida International at Miami, CBSSN
Kansas State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FS1
Abilene Christian at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate
Houston at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Tennessee at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC
TCU at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX
Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FOX
Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m., FS1
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN
Boise State at Utah State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nevada at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
