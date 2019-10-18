Today
Marshall at Florida Atlantic, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPn
Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., FS1
UNLV at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m., ABC
Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN
Houston at UConn, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Iowa State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1
Kent State at Ohio, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Purdue at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX
Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
TCU at Kansas State, 1:30 p.m., FSN
Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
LSU at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Oregon at Washington, 2:30 p.m., ABC
South Florida at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Temple at SMU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tulsa at Cincinnati. 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Baylor at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., FOX
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Kentucky at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN
Colorado at Washington State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Tulane at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Michigan at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN
Boise State at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Nevada at Utah State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
Air Force at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN
