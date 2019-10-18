Defense delivers as Tennessee tops Mississippi State 20-10

Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. (41) celebrates with defensive backs Trevon Flowers (25) and Nigel Warrior (18) after intercepting pass against Mississippi State last week. The Vols travel to Alabama for an 8 p.m. game on ESPN Saturday. [WADE PAYNE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today

Marshall at Florida Atlantic, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPn

Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., FS1

UNLV at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday

Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m., ABC

Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

Houston at UConn, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Iowa State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1

Kent State at Ohio, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Purdue at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX

Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

TCU at Kansas State, 1:30 p.m., FSN

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN

LSU at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Oregon at Washington, 2:30 p.m., ABC

South Florida at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network

Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Temple at SMU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tulsa at Cincinnati. 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Baylor at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., FOX

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN

Colorado at Washington State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Tulane at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Michigan at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN

Boise State at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Nevada at Utah State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

Air Force at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN

