Today
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ESPN
Houston at Washington State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday
Arkansas State at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Chattanooga at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Eastern Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Kansas State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Miami Ohio at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPNU
N.C. State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1
Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
New Mexico at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Alabama at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Army at UTSA, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Memphis at South Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
UNLV at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
USC at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Colorado State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Iowa at Iowa State, 3 p.m., FS1
SE Louisiana at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network alternate
Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
Kent State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Lamar at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Clemson at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Northwestern State at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
SEMO at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate
TCU at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m., FS1
Oklahoma at UCLA, 7 p.m., FOX
Texas at Rice, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Portland State at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Texas Tech at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
