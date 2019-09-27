Nebraska slips past Illinois 42-38 in conference opener

Nebraska and head coach Scott Frost will try to upset Ohio State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. [HOLLY HART/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Holly Hart

Today

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPN News

Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Penn State at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1

San Jose State at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona State at Cal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN

Buffalo at Miami Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1

Middle Tennessee at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ABC

Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX

Clemson at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network

Georgia Tech at Temple, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

USC at Washington, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Virginia at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

SMU at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Towson at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

UConn at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Colorado State at Utah State, CBSSN

Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m., ESPN

Washington State at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1

Hawaii at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.