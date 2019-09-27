Today
Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPN News
Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
Penn State at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1
San Jose State at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona State at Cal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN
Buffalo at Miami Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1
Middle Tennessee at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ABC
Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX
Clemson at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Georgia Tech at Temple, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
USC at Washington, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Virginia at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
SMU at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Towson at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
UConn at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado State at Utah State, CBSSN
Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC
UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m., ESPN
Washington State at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1
Hawaii at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
