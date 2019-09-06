Mond accounts for 4 TDs at No. 12 A&M routs Texas St. 41-7

Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis (1) dives over the goal line for a touchdown as Texas State cornerback Anthony J. Taylor (6) defends in their season opener last week. Texas A&M plays at No. 1 Clemson Saturday. [SAM CRAFT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sam Craft

Today

Wake Forest at Rice, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Marshall at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday

Army at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

Bowling Green at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FSN

Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Cincinnati at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Rutgers at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1

Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN

UAB at Akron, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

West Virginia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Grambling at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network

Illinois at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Southern Miss at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Texas A&M at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Murray State at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico State at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network

UTSA at Baylor, 3 p.m., FSN

BYU at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN

UCF at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Buffalo at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., FOX

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC alternate

LSU at Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tulane at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

UT-Martin at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Western Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

UTEP at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FSN

California at Washington, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Stanford at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

