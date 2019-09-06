Today
Wake Forest at Rice, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Marshall at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday
Army at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
Bowling Green at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FSN
Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Cincinnati at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Rutgers at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1
Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN
UAB at Akron, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
West Virginia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Grambling at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Illinois at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Southern Miss at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Texas A&M at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Murray State at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico State at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network
UTSA at Baylor, 3 p.m., FSN
BYU at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
UCF at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Buffalo at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC alternate
LSU at Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tulane at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
UT-Martin at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Western Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
UTEP at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FSN
California at Washington, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Stanford at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
