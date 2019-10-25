Games on TV
Today
Columbia at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU
USC at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday
Appalachian State at South Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Liberty at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Miami at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ESPN
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ABC
San Jose State at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Auburn at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Florida International at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Indiana at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Syracuse at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Texas at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Tulane at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
South Florida at East Carolina, 2:45 p.m., ESPNU
South Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC
Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
Memphis at Tulsa, 6 p.m, CBSSN
Texas Tech at Kansas, 6 p.m., FS1
UCF at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado State at Fresno State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Notre Dame at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ABC
California at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1
Utah State at Air Force, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
San Diego State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Washington State at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
